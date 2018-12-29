About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Deputy Mayor visits fire victims

Published at December 29, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 28:

Deputy Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Friday visited the families of fire suffer at Bud Dal Srinagar. Whose residential house had gutted recently in a fire incident.
Deputy Mayor expressed solidarity with the affected families and assured the suffered family of every help and assistance.
In a statement issued here Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran urged the authorities for every kind of relief and rehabilitation which needs to be released in favour of the suffered family at an earliest, so that they do not suffer during the chilly winter days.

 

 

