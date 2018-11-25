Deputy Mayor travels in local bus, takes stock of public transport

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 24:
Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Shiekh Imran travelled in a public transport bus on Saturday from Dalgate to Batamaloo.
He first took to bus from Dalgate to Regal Chowk and boarded another bus from Regal Chowk to Amira Kadal and from Amira Kadal then he boarded another bus up to Batamaloo.
The aim of this move was to interact with the passengers and know the issues they face while travelling.
A spokesman of Deputy Mayor said during his journey, it came to fore from passengers that there should be improvisation in quality of public transport fleet for which Deputy Mayor gave assurance to take up the matter with the concerned Transport Department and request them for upgradation of local Buses.
Besides stressing on the need of improvised buses, the locals travelling in the bus also urged Deputy Mayor for removal of encroachments as it is the biggest hindrance in reaching different destinations on time said one of the passengers.
One of the bank employees said their precious time is wasted because of traffic jams due to which they face many problems at workplace.
A student from Kashmir University complained of missing classes due to "poor" condition of public transport in Srinagar.
Deputy Mayor said that every possible step shall be taken within the jurisdiction of SMC to streamline street vendors and decongest city with the help of the traffic management system.
He further said, "The people of Srinagar city elected us as their representatives and as public servants, we shall do our best in contributing for the betterment of the city and the citizens."
He has further sought the help of the general public to cooperate with the officials while conducting anti-encroachment drives in the city.
Directions have also been passed to intensify the anti-encroachment drives in this regard.