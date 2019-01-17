Deputy Mayor tours city areas, reviews snowfall situation

Paid surprise visit to coaching centers, also visits Lal Bazar fire victims
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 16:
Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Imran on Wednesday reviewed the situation of Srinagar city areas after snowfall. He also visited fire victims at Lal Bazar.
Deputy Mayor was accompanied by senior corporators and officials from SMC and visited many areas including city centre Lal Chowk, Hawal, Lal Bazar, Residency Road, Shaheed Gung, Karanagar, Batamaloo, and other areas to check the snow clearance arrangements.
He directed SMC employees to clear snow from roads, lanes, and shrines in the entire city.
"SMC had adequate men and machinery have been active for snow clearance operations in the city, he said adding that SMC has established control rooms for the convenience of the general public," he said in a statement issued here.
Imran also visited Lal Bazar fire victims and expressed solidarity and sympathies with the families. He assured the compensation and possible help from the district administration.
Imran urged authorities to provide them immediate relief and rehabilitation on the fast track basis.
He directed the food department, concerned Patwari for compensation report, and speedy compensation for the victims. He also spoke to divisional administration for financial help through Red Cross.
“We will make every possible effort for the compensation, relief, and rehabilitation for these victims,” Imran said.
Deputy Mayor was accompanied with Corporators and some officials from Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
Deputy Mayor also paid a surprise visit to coaching centers in Hyderpora for not following the guidelines mentioned in their contracts.
They are continuing violating the norms but they have assured rectification of those issues, Imran said.
“Classrooms at coaching centers should have 50 students with heating & 9sqm space for each student with proper mic system,” Imran said.
They have only one gas heater with domestic connection for more than 240 students with full blast public address system,” he said adding that these things will not be tolerated in future.
He said the coaching center lanes have become advertisement colonies at Hyderpora; in future SMC will paint the walls to curb this illegal menace.