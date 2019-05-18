Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran joins PC

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Good news for Srinagar, will usher in era of development, says Mayor

Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Sheikh Muhammad Imran on Friday joined Peoples Conference in presence of party chairman Sajad Gani Lone, general secretary Imran Reza Ansari and other leaders.

Welcoming Imran into the party fold Sajad said his joining will strengthen the party in Srinagar.

“Imran is a young and dynamic entrepreneur. He is a self made man in politics. He has strived and made himself heard by the dint of his dynamism. His joining will immensely strengthen Peoples Conference in Srinagar,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Reza Ansari said that PC’s mayor and deputy mayor would strive hard to usher an era of much-needed development in Srinagar. He said PC would tirelessly work towards restoring pristine glory of Srinagar which has been neglected by successive regimes of the state.

While welcoming Sheikh Imran into the party, Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattoo said that Peoples Conference has now become the single largest party in SMC. “This joining is good news for Srinagar and will usher in an era of change and development,” he said.

On the occasion Sheikh Muhammad Imran said he will strive hard to strengthen PC in Srinagar.

“In my short political career, I have come across all major political parties in J&K and found Peoples Conference most welcoming, with down to earth leadership and sense of camaraderie in the party,” he said.

Former MLA Kupwara Bashir Ahmad Dar and PC spokesman Adnan Ashraf Mir were also present on the occasion.