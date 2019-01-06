Deputy Mayor reviews snow clearance, dewatering arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 05:
Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Imran Saturday reviewed the situation of Srinagar city areas after a snowfall and also visited Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi at Rainawari.
The official spokesperson said that Deputy Mayor greeted the Sikh community on Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti. Imran checked overall arrangements made for the devotees.
Greeting the gathering Imran said, “Guru Gobind Singh Ji showed us the path of salvation by spreading the cult of devotion to God and message of love, compassion, and spirituality among mankind.”
To check snow clearance operations in city Deputy Mayor visited many areas including city center Lal Chowk, Jamia Masjid, Rajouri Kadal, Bohori Kadal, Lakut Dal, Khawaja Sahib, Khanqahi Moa’lla, Zoji Lanker, Dastageer Sahab Shrine, Makhdoom Sahib Shrine, Maisuma, Residency Road and several interior areas of downtown.
He was accompanied by senior officials, corporators and officials from the mechanical department.
Imran also directed SMC employees to clear snow from the roads, lanes, and shrines in the entire city.
Deputy Mayor also visited Psychiatric hospital, Srinagar and took stock of the situation there.
Imran said that SMC has put adequate men and machinery on duty for snow clearance operations in the city. He said control rooms have been established for the convenience of the general public.
Imran also directed the officers to ensure clearance of snow from main roads, lanes, and by-lanes in the city, especially on roads leading to important installations.