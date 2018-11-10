Deputy Mayor reviews Eid-e-Milad arrangements at Hazratbal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 9:
Ahead of Eid-e-Milad Nabi (SAW), Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Shiekh Imran along with the senior officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) visited Hazratbal Dargah Shrine to take stock of sanitation, and other allied functions.
Imran directed the concerned ward officer to maintain upgraded sanitation and check street lights working in the area. He emphasized that more streetlights should be installed as required so that devotees should not face any inconvenience.
Imran directed to keep men and machinery available round the clock and constantly go for lifting of garbage. Directions were also passed on to install help desk in order to facilitate the devotees and public in general by offering some refreshment and drinking water.
The enforcement wing on the occasion was directed to ensure proper walking space for pedestrians so that vendors do not create hurdles for them.