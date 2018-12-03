About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Deputy Mayor conducts city tour

Published at December 03, 2018 12:13 AM 0Comment(s)207views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 02:

 Deputy Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Shiekh Imran visited several areas including Mehjoor Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Ikhrajpora Radio Colony Rajbagh, Rambagh and its adjoining areas.
The official spokesperson said the Deputy Mayor was accompanied by Joint Commissioner Works, S.E Drainage, Chief Sanitation Officer and some Corporators.
During his visit he also met certain delegations who projected their problems regarding sanitation and Drainage.
Deputy Mayor passed on directions to conduct special sanitation drives in the said areas.
Instructions were also passed on to the concerned to go for de-silting of surface drains at some points in these areas.
It was also communicated to Chief Engineer PDD to cover up transformers properly in these localities in order to avoid any untoward incident. (KNS)

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top