Deputy Mayor conducts city tour

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 02:
Deputy Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Shiekh Imran visited several areas including Mehjoor Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Ikhrajpora Radio Colony Rajbagh, Rambagh and its adjoining areas.
The official spokesperson said the Deputy Mayor was accompanied by Joint Commissioner Works, S.E Drainage, Chief Sanitation Officer and some Corporators.
During his visit he also met certain delegations who projected their problems regarding sanitation and Drainage.
Deputy Mayor passed on directions to conduct special sanitation drives in the said areas.
Instructions were also passed on to the concerned to go for de-silting of surface drains at some points in these areas.
It was also communicated to Chief Engineer PDD to cover up transformers properly in these localities in order to avoid any untoward incident. (KNS)