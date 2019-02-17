Deputy Mayor condemns attacks on Kashmiris

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 15:
Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Shiekh Mohammad Imran on Saturday said that attacking Kashmiris across the country is unfortunate and highly condemnable. In a statement he said common Kashmiris have nothing to do with the recent Pulwama attack; if such incidents continue it will alienate Kashmiris. Imran appealed people of Jammu to maintain peace and harmony at this crucial juncture.
He also demanded compensation to Kashmiri drivers and employees whose vehicles were set on fire by the mob on Friday.