Deputations meet CM, demand redressal of issues

Stringers of Info Deptt seek regularisation; CM says genuine demands will be looked into
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 24:
Several deputations from across the State called on Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti here Saturday. They brought their issues into her notice and sought their redressal.
A deputation from Noorabad constituency sought construction of rest house and mini office complex at Damhal Hanjipora, creation of Additional Deputy Commissioner’s post at Damhal Hanjipora, upgradation of NTPHCs at D K Marg and Malwan and a separate medical block at Pahloo.
Deputations from Nubra and Leh sought raising of embankments on Disket nallah, strengthening of educational infrastructure there and hostel facilities for the students of the area at Srinagar and Jammu besides clearance of liabilities on account of various developmental activities in the area.
A deputation from Muniwar, Anantnag sought construction of roads between Muniwar and Hanji Danter and Larem Ganjipora. They also sought veterinary centre and health sub centre for the area.
Deputations from Wachi, Turkwangam and Zainapora sought strengthening of educational infrastructure in the constituency besides beautification of local shrines at Wachi and Turkwangam.
A deputation from Sonawari demanded a separate hydraulic division for the area and inclusion of Ganistan into the Parihaspora water supply scheme.
A deputation of people from Mongri, Udhampur sought establishment of college in the area, improvement in the road network and rehabilitation of landslide affected people. Another deputation from Ruh, Anantnag sought widening of Ashishpora-Monghal and Malikpora-Monghal roads and development of playfield at Ruh.
Deputations of Stringers of Information Department, candidates selected under SRO-202 and employees of Economics & Statistics Department also met the Chief Minister and demanded resolution of their issues.
Deputations of people from Khiram, Mir Bazar, Naina Batpora, Kokernag also met the Chief Minister and brought their problems into her notice.
The Chief Minister listened to the demands of the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands would be looked into in a time bound manner.
