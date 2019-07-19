Deputations, individuals meet Sharma at Srinagar

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor KK Sharma Thursday interacted with a number of deputations and individuals at Civil Secretariat here.

The official spokesperson said the deputations and scores of individuals from various parts of the Valley projected a number of issues on the occasion and sought their immediate redressal.

A deputation of subject-specific teachers of RMSA called for an extension in their contract. Junior Engineers 2009 batch raised the issue of promotion and finalization of their seniority lists.

Self Help Group of engineers also raised several issues related to their working conditions.

Several other deputations also raised issues pertaining to PDD, water supply, repair of dilapidated roads in their areas, construction of drainage system and sought immediate redressal to their grievances.

On the occasion, Advisor Sharma gave a patient hearing to the deputations and individuals and said that all the genuine issues put forth will be looked into.