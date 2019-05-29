Deputations, individuals meet Advisor Skandan

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K. Skandan today met several delegations and individuals during the public grievance redressal camp held here at Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Sonawar.

As many as 17 public delegations and individuals hailing from different areas of Kashmir valley put their demands and grievances before the Advisor.

The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the demands and assured to address all genuine grievances on priority. He also issued instant directions to the concerned officers in several cases for the resolution of demands raised by the delegations and individuals.

A delegation from Khan Sahib area of Budgam district raised the issue pertaining to Rural Development (RDD) and Panchayat Raj Department.

Another delegation of Disaster Management Professionals demanded continuation of their services in various Disaster Management Authorities across the state and release of their pending wages.

A delegation of bore-well caretakers association from Pampore demanded land compensation and release of their wages. Another delegation from Khrew Naandar asked for extension in extraction order regarding stone quarry in the area.

The delegations of daily wagers of Fisheries Department, Programmer Officers of RDD, Sarpanch delegation from Tangmarg area also met and put forth their issues before the Advisor.