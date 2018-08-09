Deputation of Jammu Heritage Society calls on Div Com Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
A deputation of Jammu Heritage Society led by its President Bhuvneshwar Gandotra called on Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma to discuss various issues of public importance and developmental projects underway in tourism sector.
According to an official, the delegates from Jammu Heritage Society said that for the development of Jammu as an Independent Tourist Destination there is need to develop Gharana Wetland, Border Tourism at Suchetgarh and four lane road upto Suchetgarh should be taken up on priority basis.
They also stressed on expediting Mubarakh Mandi heritage project and develop it as an international Tourist Destination. Besides other issues they also highlighted the issues of delay in Gandola projects in Jammu, Patnitop and Shiv Khori.
The representatives apprised the Divisional Commissioner with issues pertaining to better traffic management. They informed that keeping in view heavy traffic flow in Green Belt Park area in Gandhi Nagar there is need of dividers on the road and fixed stoppage points for matadors. They also demanded adequate traffic personnel to check traffic violations.
Earlier, Ex-President of the society Baldev Khullar gave a detailed presentation on beautification of Raghunath Bazar.
Div Com assured the deputation that the projected demands for developing the requisite facilities for tapping the tourism potential of Jammu shall be looked into on priority