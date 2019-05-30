Deputation of In-charge lecturers call on Advisor Ganai

A delegation of Incharge Lecturers today called on Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai here.
The delegation demanded regularization as Lecturers.
The Advisor listened to the representatives and said that their genuine demands would be looked into and addressed on priority.
A delegation of Incharge Lecturers today called on Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai here.
The delegation demanded regularization as Lecturers.
The Advisor listened to the representatives and said that their genuine demands would be looked into and addressed on priority.