Deputation from JK civil society meets Vijay Kumar

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, Wednesday interacted with JK civil society members led by its chairman Mohammad Altaf Bhat. The advisor listened to their issues and problems during his public hearing schedule.

The deputation brought the problems of common people into his notice and sought their redressal. The issues pertaining where the KCC Loan issues of Farmers, promotion of tourism in Bangus valley, Doodpathri and Chandigam village, opening of new degree colleges in Zacheldara and Keran areas of Kupwara,upgradation of middle school to high school in Pulwama, upgradation of Rajwara girls high school to higher secondary, water facilities of Chewkalan Pulwama, Rajpora in Rajwar and Zacheldara Udwaripora, widening of Ganderbal road from Darandhama to Dardhama, relief for those farmers whose fruits got damaged in lightening and thundering, making of footpath from Bemina petrol pump to JVC, opening of JK bank branches and ATM in Wadipora Rajwaar, opening of bank branches in Kreeri Baramullah, shifting of Pulwama police station to court complex, and availability of CT scan in Pulwama hospital, the redressal of issues pertaining to Keran Karnah.