Deptt Physical Education oganises road race

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Physical Education organized an Annual College Road Race for men and women both pre-service and in-service students on 24 April 2019.

For male students the race started from Nehru Park to Nishat Gate at 6:20 am and for female students the race started from SKICC Gate to Nishat gate at 6:50am. Around 98 students participated in the road race.

The first race was flagged off by Principal, Dr. Seema Naz and second race for female was flagged off by senior faculty members Dr. Showkat Afza and Prof. Gurmeet Kour in presence of Physical Director.

All the participants took part in event enthusiastically. On the occasion principal highlighted the importance of sports activities for overall personality development of the teachers.

Mohammad Ayoub, Physical Director laid emphasis on the importance of sports in the lives of students. Daljeet Kour, PTI enthusiastically motivated students for participation in Annual College Road Race. The faculty members of the college were also present on this occasion.