May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deptt of Wildlife Protection celebrates World Migratory Bird Day

The Department of Wildlife Protection and Wetlands, Division Kashmir Saturday organized a function here at World famous Ramsar Site of Kashmir (Hokersar Wetland Reserve) to celebrate the ‘World Migratory Bird Day’.
The function was organized in collaboration with the NGO “National Society for the Protection of Water Resources Wetlands and Forests”.
The official spokesperson said the aim of the function was to impart the importance of the migratory birds among the masses and the school going children.
During the program main emphasis was given regarding the impact of plastic wastes in the Wetlands and the catastrophe it inflicts in the killing of millions of migratory birds in seas and other water bodies world over. Besides, the participants were informed about the detrimental role of the plastic pollutants which chocked the in feeding channels of the Wetlands and turned them invalid as an essential abode for the migratory birds.
Various speakers on the occasion threw light on this year’s theme “Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution!”
Stress was given to involving maximum youth on conservation of migratory birds and the Wetlands so that they are conserved and the Wetlands are made in plastic free areas.
Awareness was also given among the participants to disseminate the message that no plastic waste should be thrown inside water channels, streams, nallas, ditches, and pools as these wastes finally find their way in wetlands, rivers and seas.
Deputy Conservator of Forests(WL) and Wildlife Warden Wetlands stressed upon the participants to take active part in campaigning that no plastic waste is thrown inside water bodies and their in-feeding channels as these wastes kill birds is seas and are chocking the wetlands area.

