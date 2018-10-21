About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Deptt of Tech Edu organizes cleanliness drive

Published at October 21, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 20:

On the fourth day of the Chain Cleanliness Drive “From ME to YOU” started by the Department of Technical Education, a cleanliness drive program started at 8:30 am on the Jhelum River Bank from Presentation Convent and continued up to Lalmandi, Srinagar.
The participants were flagged off by the Joint Director, Technical Education, Kashmir. Hundred fifty trainees along with all the staff members of Govt ITI Bagh-i-Dilawar Khan, Srinagar participated in the drive. The Joint Director Technical Education Kashmir and Supervisor ITI Srinagar briefed about the purpose and the benefits of this cleanliness drive. A pledge was taken at the venue to continue with this flagship program.

