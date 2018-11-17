About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Deptt AH to start FMD vaccination campaign in 10 villages of Anantnag

Published at November 17, 2018 12:15 AM 0Comment(s)357views


Rising Kashmir News

Anantnag, November16:

According to the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Anantnag, to control the foot and mouth disease of cattle in the district, a vaccination campaign would be undertaken by the department of Animal Husbandry (AH) Anantnag in ten villages, namely Gopalpora - Kandiwara, Batpora - Larnoo, Hangalpora, Larkipora, Shnagus, Chittergul, Subhanpora – Bijbehara, Kurigam – Qazigund, Seepan – Anantnag and Mattan. Covering about 2.11 lakh cattle population, the vaccination campaign shall commence from November 17th and will continue for a period of 30 days.

