Deptt AH to start FMD vaccination campaign in 10 villages of Anantnag

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag, November16:
According to the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Anantnag, to control the foot and mouth disease of cattle in the district, a vaccination campaign would be undertaken by the department of Animal Husbandry (AH) Anantnag in ten villages, namely Gopalpora - Kandiwara, Batpora - Larnoo, Hangalpora, Larkipora, Shnagus, Chittergul, Subhanpora – Bijbehara, Kurigam – Qazigund, Seepan – Anantnag and Mattan. Covering about 2.11 lakh cattle population, the vaccination campaign shall commence from November 17th and will continue for a period of 30 days.