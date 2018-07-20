Depts asked not to depute officers outside JK without Govt nod

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 19:
The government Thursday asked its departments not to depute any officer or official for training outside the State or country without the prior approval of the General Administration Department (GAD).
“It has been observed that some departments depute or nominate officers outside the State or country for training programme at their own level without consultation and approval of the GAD which tantamount to violation of the circular instructions and making the concerned officers liable for action,” a circular issued by GAD said.
It is impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries to ensure that the proposals involving deputation or visit of officers for undergoing training programmes or other official work outside the State or country are submitted to the GAD for obtaining prior approval of the competent authority and issuance of orders by GAD, it said.