Deposit guns at police stations before March 15, SSP Ganderbal to people

March 11, 2019

Police have directed the people, possessing licensed guns in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal, to deposit their weapons in nearby police stations before March 15.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal in an order issued on Monday said that as per the guidelines/instructions of Election Commission (EC), all licensed weapon holders of Ganderbal district are directed to deposit Arms/ammunition in concerned Police Stations (PS) or before March 15, 2019.

However, security guards at banks, government offices and non-government institutes, can retain their guns on obtaining a relaxation from depositing the arms, by submitting relevant reasons to the police.