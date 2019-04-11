Deployments reached polling stations: DGP

April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh Wednesday said Police and paramilitary contingents have reached polling stations and situation is in full command in five police districts of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency and four districts of Jammu parliamentary constituency scheduled to go to polls on Thursday.

“The police and paramilitary forces have reached polling stations in five police districts of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency and four police districts of Jammu Lok Sabha constituency,” DGP said.

He said situation is in full command as all security arrangements are in place. “Besides, SPs, the commandants of armed police battalions have also been engaged with security arrangements for first phase of parliamentary polls in Baramulla and Jammu parliamentary constituencies.”

Saying that zonal sectors have been established to ensure security alertness in all the poll bound districts in both Baramulla and Jammu Lok Sabha constituencies, DGP said, "We are hopeful polls will be held in smooth and peaceful manner".


