Department of Tourism to set out for fresh marketing campaign

March 08, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department will board on the second phase of the marketing campaign in Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand to undo the recent mass cancelation of tour bookings to the State.

Remarkably, in addition to participating in the most popular travel marts to attract travelers to J&K, the department has already conducted server road shows in and outside the country.

The recent mass cancellations, however, have created a hurdle to tourist arrivals and caused strain in the travel industry.

Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel said they want their marketing more targeted so both domestic and foreign tourist arrivals pick up.

“There was 45% increase of tourist arrivals from Malaysia, Bangladesh and Thailand last year and we don’t want to lose out on such gains we have made last year.”

Samphel said that department will also sponsor travel agents so that they will be with them for the marketing campaign.

“For our domestic tourists, we will also send delegations and we will try to be more aggressive,” said secretary tourism.

He said travel trade and hospitality sector from the State had been in strain recently due to cancellations.

“We are providing every resource to travel agents to market the State,” he further added.

Samphel further added the senior officers from the department along with travel trade will set out for the marketing campaign within two weeks.