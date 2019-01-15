DEO Srinagar seeks effective implementation of SVEEP activities

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
Office of the District Election Officer Srinagar Monday said the Voter Awareness Forums (VAFs) for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be launched at all concerned offices including field offices of the district as part of the nationwide launch on January 16.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar KK Sidha has been designated as the nodal officer for the launch of the VAFs in the district.
The meeting convened here was also informed that Booth Awareness Groups (BAGs) will be constituted as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in the district.
It was also said that the National Voters Day 2019 on January 25 will be celebrated at all offices in the district as part of nationwide celebrations aimed at promoting electoral participation.
The SVEEP programme of the ECI is aimed at informing, educating, motivating and facilitating voters thereby making the Indian democracy more participative and meaningful. The VAFs constituted under it are informal forums for generating discussions and awareness on the how, what and where of registration and voting through the medium of real-time activities.