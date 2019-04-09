About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DEO Srinagar reviews preparedness for elections



District Election Officer Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Monday chaired a meeting of Assistant Returning Officers and Electoral Registration Officers of the district to review the latest status of preparedness for Lok Sabha elections in the district.
The meeting reviewed various aspects of preparedness for elections in all assembly constituencies of the district.
Concerned AROs briefed the DEO in detail about the status of preparedness in their respective constituencies.
The meeting reviewed verification of polling stations, status of assured minimum facilities at the polling stations, dispatch centre preparedness, EVM and VVPAT preparedness, use of ECI mobile applications, collection of election material and preparation of polling station maps and distribution plan for photo voter slips.
The meeting also reviewed preparations for training of polling staff and measures taken for polling staff welfare.
The DEO emphasised on the importance of training of the polling staff and facilities for them. He also instructed to sensitise BLOs about their roles and duties.
Communication and transportation plans, the status of model and women polling stations was also reviewed at the meeting.
The DEO authorised on-the-spot resolution of various issues flagged in the meeting.
EROs briefed the meeting about the status of printing of EPIC, photo voter slips and electoral rolls. Number of Persons with Disabilities or PwD voters and their flagging on the ERO-Net were also reviewed.
Dr Shahid directed for immediate completion of EPIC and photo voter slips printing and a well-managed distribution thereof.

 

Latest News

Army

Army 'No' to JK govt order on plying convoys only on Sunday and Wednes ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

Apr 08 | Agencies
Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Apr 08 | Agencies
Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for

Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for 'freedom' for people of JK: F ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Apr 08 | PTI/AFP
Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Apr 08 | Javid Sofi
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
11 officials suspended for

11 officials suspended for 'violating' ECI guidelines in Kupwara

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DEO Srinagar reviews preparedness for elections

              



District Election Officer Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Monday chaired a meeting of Assistant Returning Officers and Electoral Registration Officers of the district to review the latest status of preparedness for Lok Sabha elections in the district.
The meeting reviewed various aspects of preparedness for elections in all assembly constituencies of the district.
Concerned AROs briefed the DEO in detail about the status of preparedness in their respective constituencies.
The meeting reviewed verification of polling stations, status of assured minimum facilities at the polling stations, dispatch centre preparedness, EVM and VVPAT preparedness, use of ECI mobile applications, collection of election material and preparation of polling station maps and distribution plan for photo voter slips.
The meeting also reviewed preparations for training of polling staff and measures taken for polling staff welfare.
The DEO emphasised on the importance of training of the polling staff and facilities for them. He also instructed to sensitise BLOs about their roles and duties.
Communication and transportation plans, the status of model and women polling stations was also reviewed at the meeting.
The DEO authorised on-the-spot resolution of various issues flagged in the meeting.
EROs briefed the meeting about the status of printing of EPIC, photo voter slips and electoral rolls. Number of Persons with Disabilities or PwD voters and their flagging on the ERO-Net were also reviewed.
Dr Shahid directed for immediate completion of EPIC and photo voter slips printing and a well-managed distribution thereof.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;