DEO Srinagar reviews preparedness for elections

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News





District Election Officer Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Monday chaired a meeting of Assistant Returning Officers and Electoral Registration Officers of the district to review the latest status of preparedness for Lok Sabha elections in the district.

The meeting reviewed various aspects of preparedness for elections in all assembly constituencies of the district.

Concerned AROs briefed the DEO in detail about the status of preparedness in their respective constituencies.

The meeting reviewed verification of polling stations, status of assured minimum facilities at the polling stations, dispatch centre preparedness, EVM and VVPAT preparedness, use of ECI mobile applications, collection of election material and preparation of polling station maps and distribution plan for photo voter slips.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for training of polling staff and measures taken for polling staff welfare.

The DEO emphasised on the importance of training of the polling staff and facilities for them. He also instructed to sensitise BLOs about their roles and duties.

Communication and transportation plans, the status of model and women polling stations was also reviewed at the meeting.

The DEO authorised on-the-spot resolution of various issues flagged in the meeting.

EROs briefed the meeting about the status of printing of EPIC, photo voter slips and electoral rolls. Number of Persons with Disabilities or PwD voters and their flagging on the ERO-Net were also reviewed.

Dr Shahid directed for immediate completion of EPIC and photo voter slips printing and a well-managed distribution thereof.