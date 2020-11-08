DEO Shopian reviews election arrangements

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

A meeting of concerned officers was held here today under the District Election Officer (DEO), Shopian, Choudhary Mohammed Yasin to discuss the measures to be taken for smooth conduct of upcoming Panchayat and urban local bodies’ by-elections in the district, a statement said.

The DEO stressed for working in close coordination and synergy and directed for making all the requisite arrangements well in advance. He further exhorted upon the officers to ensure that all basic facilities at each designated polling stations are made available and also emphasized to sort out all the bottlenecks, if any, in this regard so that the process of election is conducted smoothly.

The meeting discussed details of polling stations, locations, infrastructure, telecom connectivity and all other related issues. The DEO was briefed about details of the same by the concerned officers.

Among others, the meeting was attended by an Executive Officer, MC, nodal officers and other functionaries.