DEO Sgr seeks cooperation of political parties for timely completion of SSRER

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Thursday called on all stakeholders to cooperate in enrolment of eligible voters of the district during the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls (SSRER).
The DEO was speaking at a meeting with the representatives of political parties asking them to appoint their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) as soon as possible to ensure accurate and error-free preparation of electoral rolls.
The meeting was informed that a special camp will be held at all 857 polling stations of the district on December 16. Concerned BLOs will read out the electoral roll and BLAs can raise objections during the camp.
He impressed upon the representatives of political parties to ensure their BLAs coordinate with the concerned BLOs in order to ensure timely updation and completion of the summary revision of electoral rolls.
Pertinently, the last date for receiving claims and objections in connection with the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls (SSRERs) is December 23. The approved dates for disposal of claims and objections and the final publication of the electoral roll are January 12 and January 22 respectively.
ADC Srinagar KK Sidha, ACR Srinagar Peerzada Zahoor, EROs and AEROs of the district were also present in the meeting.