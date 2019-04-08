DEO Samba reviews poll preparedness

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Officer Samba, Sushma Chauhan, on Sunday convened a meeting with designated Nodal officers, Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates to review the overall preparedness for April 11 Lok Sabha Elections in the district.

As per an official, the DEO said that all the officers designated as Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates shall ensure the hassle-free conduct of election process in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Later, Nodal Officers for Law and Order, IT & Manpower, Training, and MCMC, District Information Officer Samba besides other concerned gave status and functioning of their respective domains.

The meeting was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ARO) Samba, Kulbushan Khajuria, Assistant Returning officer Vijaypur, Vijay Kumar, and District Social Welfare Officer Deep Kumar.