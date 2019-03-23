DEO Samba flags-off SVEEP mobile exhibition van

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Officer, Sushma Chauhan, flagged-off a mobile exhibition van for awareness of Voters under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme here from DC office Complex.

As per an official, Assistant Commissioner Development Mudassir Tasir Latifi, Deputy District Election Officer Rajeev Magotra, District Panchayat Officer Piyush Dhotra, District Information Officer Ajay Sharma, Block Development Officer, Amit Bhagat besides ALMT, security personals and other election officials were also present.

The mobile van carrying electronic display, LED shall aware the general public at each polling station, panchayat ghar, and areas with maximum footfall about the functioning of EVMs and VVPAT and motivate the people for maximum voters’ turnout in district.

“The mobile exhibition van shall ply in district Samba covering both the Assembly constituencies of Samba and Vijaypur respectively with basic purpose of generating awareness among the general public,” the DEO said.

Later, ACD along with assembly level master trainers held an SVEEP awareness programmes here at Government Degree College, the official added.