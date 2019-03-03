DEO reviews preparedness in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 2:
District Election Officer Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Saturday reviewed the preparedness for General Elections 2019 in the district.
The official spokesperson said threadbare discussions on various aspects of preparations for the elections including management plans for manpower and material, training of polling staff, SVEEP awareness camps and basic minimum facilities at polling stations were held during the meeting.
The meeting also discussed the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls.
The spokesperson said that the total electors in the district include 6,47,476 adding that 11,993 additions and 7,098 deletions were made to the electoral rolls. Those added include 5,335 young voters of 18-19 age group. It was informed the total migrant voters include 34,279.
It was also informed that total polling stations in the district include 857 whereas the total polling locations include 408. It was informed that the total manpower requirement for these polling stations include 5600 personnel adding that the requirement of ROs, AROs, Nodal Officers and teams include 2700.
The DEO instructed for complete adherence to established procedures and reporting of discrepancies wherever found. He also directed for ensuring proper mapping of all polling stations and ensuring availability of Basic Minimum Facilities therein.
He also directed for preparation of a list of polling agents of all political parties and ensuring their participation in VVPAT training.
The meeting also discussed the requirement and availability of EVM and VVPAT machines. Communication and transportation plans were also discussed in the meeting.
Deputy District Election Officer, SDMs East, and West, all Tehsildars, Nodal Officers, ROs, AROs, EROs among other officers attended the meeting.