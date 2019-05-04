DEO reviews preparedness ahead of polls

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Officer ( DEO) Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary Friday chaired a meeting of all the concerned officers of Civil, Police Administration and Paramilitary Forces and took a detailed review of the Lok Sabha 2019 election preparedness in the district.

The official spokesperson said Superintendent of Police Dr Vinod Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil Sonam Chosjor, Deputy District Election Officer Nargis Banoo, senior officers of Paramilitary Forces, AROs, Zonal and Sector Magistrates all Nodal Officers associated with the elections and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail various issues regarding the status of manpower deployment, transportation plan, availability of EVM/VVPAT machines, communication plan, status of Strong Rooms and Counting Centres, law and order assessment and other aspects of the election process. Working of Media Certification and Monitoring Centre and status of implementation of Model Code of Conduct was also discussed.

The DEO also enquired about the status of the provision of Assured Minimum Facilities at the polling stations and stressed on the officers to keep ready all basic facilities like drinking water, toilet, ramp and electricity at each polling station well in advance to facilitate smooth conduct of elections.

He stressed on the mobility for the persons with disabilities (PwD) and asked to ensure availability of ramp and other such facilities for the PwD voters.

The DEO stressed on the officers to discharge their allocated responsibilities with utmost dedication, commitment and coordination while strictly adhering to the Election Commission of India guidelines so that elections are held in a free, fair, transparent and ethical manner.

