March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DEO Reasi discusses poll preparation

 Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib on Monday chaired a meeting with all the district officers regarding preparations for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections.
As per an official, at the meeting, the DEO discussed implementation of Model Code of Conduct.
She also directed relevant authorities for continuous update of voter data. She also took stock of Assured Minimum Facilities to be put in place at polling booths.
Nodal Officer FLC briefed the DEO that First Level Checking of Electronic Voting Machines has been successfully completed. It was also briefed that there are 1740 PWD, persons with disability, electors in the district. DC Reasi directed that proper facilities be put in place to facilitate such voters, the official added.
ARTO Reasi also briefed DC Reasi about transport plan for elections. Communication plan was also discussed at the meeting. DC Reasi has instructed all nodal officers to complete pendency and shortfalls before the end of this month positively.
ADDC Ramesh Chander; ACR Vivek Puri and ACD Sunil Sharma among others were present at the meeting.

 

 

