DEO Ramban holds awareness camp under SVEEP at Chanderkot

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Office (DEO) , Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat organized an awareness camp under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) at High School, Chanderkot to create awareness among the public about the importance of the electoral process.

As per an official, prominent among others who were present in the programs including Nodal Officer SVEEP (CEO Ramban), AH Fani, DYSSO, Dy. CEO, Master Trainer EVM, VVPAT, Headmaster and staff members Sarpanches , Panches and general public.

The activities carried out during the programme which included election quiz, poll process, awareness on ethical voting to make people aware about the voting procedure and rectify their doubts, a demonstration of EVM along with VVPAT was also presented on the occasion.

In this regard, DEO made a mention of android app C-VIGIL, which will provide time stamped evidence-based proof of violation of model code of conduct if any. The app has the ability to capture live photo/video with auto location data and any citizen can lodge a complaint through this app.

He said that the SVEEP programme of the ECI is aimed at informing, educating, motivating and facilitating voters thereby making the Indian democracy more participative and meaningful.

He said that district administration would go to any length to ensure voting by youngsters, women and the rest. He also highlighted the measures being introduced to facilitate PWD voters in the district. He appealed people to come out in large number to ensure fully participate in the electoral process for better development of the state.

The programmes were ended with a mass pledge in which students, locals, district officers and others pledged to cast their vote in the approaching Lok Sabha Elections, the official added.