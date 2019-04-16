DEO Ramban chairs meeting of Zonal, Sectoral Magistrates

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Officer (DEO) Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today convened a meeting of Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates deployed for the Poll duty to discuss matters related to smooth conduct of General Elections in the district.

The meeting was attended by ARO-55, (ACR) Harbans Lal, CPO, Kasturi Lal, Dy. DEO, Ravinder Sharma and the entire Zonal and Sectoral magistrate, besides other concerned officers.

The DEO stressed on ensuring error-free polling process and asked them to share active coordination with polling staff for the smooth conduct of the elections.

He asked the Magistrate to get familiar with the location of the polling station, collection centres, route map, sector, transport and communication plans.

The DEO briefed the participants about the start of the poll, time of first vote cast and asked them to flash reports to his office from time to time about any law and order situation.