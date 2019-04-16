About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DEO Ramban chairs meeting of Zonal, Sectoral Magistrates

District Election Officer (DEO) Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today convened a meeting of Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates deployed for the Poll duty to discuss matters related to smooth conduct of General Elections in the district.
The meeting was attended by ARO-55, (ACR) Harbans Lal, CPO, Kasturi Lal, Dy. DEO, Ravinder Sharma and the entire Zonal and Sectoral magistrate, besides other concerned officers.
The DEO stressed on ensuring error-free polling process and asked them to share active coordination with polling staff for the smooth conduct of the elections.
He asked the Magistrate to get familiar with the location of the polling station, collection centres, route map, sector, transport and communication plans.
The DEO briefed the participants about the start of the poll, time of first vote cast and asked them to flash reports to his office from time to time about any law and order situation.

Latest News

Complaint against Mehbooba over

Complaint against Mehbooba over 'seditious' tweet

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
BJP’s divisive agenda will face humiliating defeat in J&K: Akhtar

BJP’s divisive agenda will face humiliating defeat in J&K: Akhtar

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Husband, wife among five family members injured in gas cylinder blast

Husband, wife among five family members injured in gas cylinder blast

Apr 15 | Agencies
Naeem Geelani summoned again by NIA

Naeem Geelani summoned again by NIA

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir News
If my family wanted to break India, there would have been no India: Fa ...

If my family wanted to break India, there would have been no India: Fa ...

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Gurdeep Singh of Tral releases debut Kashmiri album

Gurdeep Singh of Tral releases debut Kashmiri album 'Panun Kashmir'

Apr 15 | Javid Sofi
CPI (M) appeals people to vote against ‘communal’ govt, offers support ...

CPI (M) appeals people to vote against ‘communal’ govt, offers support ...

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir
Mobile internet services restored, curfew relaxed for three hours in K ...

Mobile internet services restored, curfew relaxed for three hours in K ...

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide

Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide

Apr 15 | Agencies
China develops world

China develops world's first armed amphibious drone boat: Report

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Stones hurled at Mehbooba

Stones hurled at Mehbooba's motorcade in Anantnag district

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
IMF likely to delay bailout package to Pakistan

IMF likely to delay bailout package to Pakistan

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
BJP creating fear psychosis among voters to win polls: Mehbooba

BJP creating fear psychosis among voters to win polls: Mehbooba

Apr 15 | Agencies
Govt assigns additional charges to 4 officers

Govt assigns additional charges to 4 officers

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Ganderbal-Sonmarg road opens for traffic

Ganderbal-Sonmarg road opens for traffic

Apr 15 | Umar Raina
India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Army man dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Army man dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Rockets kill 11 in Syria

Rockets kill 11 in Syria's Aleppo: State media

Apr 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DEO Ramban chairs meeting of Zonal, Sectoral Magistrates

              

District Election Officer (DEO) Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today convened a meeting of Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates deployed for the Poll duty to discuss matters related to smooth conduct of General Elections in the district.
The meeting was attended by ARO-55, (ACR) Harbans Lal, CPO, Kasturi Lal, Dy. DEO, Ravinder Sharma and the entire Zonal and Sectoral magistrate, besides other concerned officers.
The DEO stressed on ensuring error-free polling process and asked them to share active coordination with polling staff for the smooth conduct of the elections.
He asked the Magistrate to get familiar with the location of the polling station, collection centres, route map, sector, transport and communication plans.
The DEO briefed the participants about the start of the poll, time of first vote cast and asked them to flash reports to his office from time to time about any law and order situation.

News From Rising Kashmir

;