DEO Leh reviews dispatch, receiving work of EVMs, VVPATs

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Officer (DEO), Leh Avny Lavasa Friday convened a meeting to review the dispatch and receiving of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and other election materials to the polling parties at SSK, Leh.

The official spokesperson said besides, SSP Leh, the meeting was attended by all the nodal officers assigned for the election process, concerned district officers including Executive Engineers of PWD, PDD and senior Police officers.

During the meeting, DEO enquired from concerned officers about the arrangements made for dispatch and receiving of EVMs, VVPATs and other election materials to the polling parties. She stressed on careful dispatch and receiving of election materials.

DEO also presided over the training being imparted to the distribution and receiving teams headed by Tsering Paldan, Nodal Officer for Material Management at SSK.

It was revealed that so far eight polling parties have been dispatched and others parties would be dispatched to their respective polling places at an earliest.

