November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

DEO Kulgam reviews security arrangements

To assess the overall security scenario for smooth conduct of the DDC, ULB, Sarpanch and Panch elections in the district, a meeting of the officers of District Police, Army and CRPF was today convened by District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner) Kulgam, ShowkatAijaz Bhat here at mini-Secretariat Kulgam, a statement said.
During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held about all domains of security including patrolling, deployment of flying squads and other all security related issues.
Stress was laid for better coordination among all the security agencies to ensure free and fair elections.
The meeting was attended by ADC,DDEO, ACR, Commanding officer CRPF 18th Battalion, DSP-Hq, representatives of Army and other officers.

