DEO Kishtwar visits Marwah, reviews de-induction plan of polling parties

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Officer Kishtwar (DEO), Angrez Singh Rana along with SSP Kishtwar Shakti Kumar Pathak on Friday visited Nowapachi Marwah and took stock of De-Induction Plan for polling Parties and Security forces which were deployed for election duty through Heli services at Marwah and Warwan Valley.

As per an official, DEO instructed the SDM Marwah that preference for airlifting should first be given to polling parties on priority basis followed by security forces.

DEO also lauded the services of Air Force for smooth airlifting of poll parties and forces, the official added.