DEO Kishtwar suspends Presiding Officer, PET

April 18, 2019 | Agencies

District Election Officer Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Thursday suspended a Presiding Officer and a Physical Education Teacher for dereliction of duties.

The DEO suspended the presiding officer of Polling Party No. 127 of Polling Station 194 Charosou of 52 -Inderwal Assembly Constituency namely Aghazahid Rehman for not performing his election duty with due care and responsibility.

He also suspended a Physical Education teacher namely Karnail Singh posted in Govt High School Pochaal for violation of Model Code of Conduct.