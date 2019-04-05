DEO Kishtwar holds meeting with zonal, sectoral Magistrates

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To ensure smooth conduct of General Elections in the district, District Election Officer Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Thursday convened a meeting of Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates deployed for the Polling stations in the district.

As per an official, the DEO stressed on ensuring free and fair polling process and asked them to coordinate with polling staff for the smooth conduct of the elections in the district

He further stated that the Magistrate should be familiar with the location of the polling station, collection centres, route map, sector, transport and communication plans.

The ADDC briefed the participants about the start of the poll, time of first vote cast, besides reporting about any law and order situation. He asked them to flash reports to his office from time to time.

At the outset, ARO-51 Kishtwar (ADC) briefed them about their responsibilities as Zonal and Sector Magistrates and asked them to act as a felecitator in the election process.

Nodal Officer Communication instructed the magistrates to carefully monitor the end-to-end movement of all reserve EVMs and VVPATs. He said the vehicles of sector officers, with reserve EVMs and VVPATs, shall be fitted with GPS tracking system.

Meeting was followed by detailed training session, the official added.