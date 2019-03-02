DEO Kishtwar holds meet with BLOs

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, MARCH 01:
District Election Officer Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, on Friday chaired a meeting with BLOs of the district here at DC Office Complex.
As per an official, ADC Kishtwar, Pawan Kumar Parihar, ACR Kishtwar, Dr. Amir Hussain, Deputy EO, Masood Ahmed Bichoo, Nodal Officer, Election Planning and DEMP, Dr. Mohsin Raza, ENT Kishtwar, Angrez Singh and concerned district officers were present in the meeting.
During the meeting, various points were discussed pertaining to removal of duplicacy in electoral rolls, purification of electoral images, removal of logical errors, removal of demographic similar entries (DSE), verification of AMF at polling stations, arrangements for PWDs, 100% coverage of PER/EPIC.
While interacting with BLOs, the DEO exhorted upon them to ensure the coverage of 100% PER/EPIC cards in the district.
While stressing upon the error-free electoral roll, he instructed BLOs to remove logical errors, demographically similar entries and duplicacy from electoral roll on top priority.
During the meeting, discussions were also held on BEMP (Booth level Election Management Plan) and C-vigil App.
He further asked them to work in coordination and cooperation and remain proactive for successful completion of upcoming elections.