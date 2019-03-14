DEO Kathua meets representatives of political parties

March 14, 2019 |

District Election Officer Kathua, Rohit Khajuria on Wednesday held a meeting with the representatives of various national and regional political parties and apprised them about the rules and guidelines.

As per an official, the DEO informed the representatives of the political parties about the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and urged them to follow the rules strictly.

Representatives of various political parties were given detail information about the model code of conduct and how political parties can help to ensure free and fair polls as per directives of the Election Commission of India. DC appealed all the political parties not to violate the model code of conduct.

The DEO apprised representatives of political parties about type of activities which are allowed in MCC and also about the activities which are not allowed in MCC.

He said that all the arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair elections and said that different committees have been constituted to check the implementation of MCC and have been briefed about the model code of conduct, their role in monitoring the expenditure, putting up of flags, banners and others.

ADDC Kathua, Dr. Shubra Sharma, ADC, Ghansham Singh, ACR, Devinder Paul, DyDEO, Ashwani Kumar and representatives of political parties were present during the meeting, the official added.