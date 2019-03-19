About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DEO Jammu for strict imposition of MCC, free, fair polls

District Election Officer, Ramesh Kumar on Monday chaired the meeting of Election Nodal Officers, AROs and other senior officers to chalk out strategy to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha elections and strict compliance to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
As per an official, the DEO asked the officers to work in full gear with sincerity and commitment to ensure smooth and successful conduct of the polls slated on April 11.
“It is essential for every concerned officer to understand his role and responsibilities properly and perform their duties in a professional and most competent manner for the successful conduct of elections” he said.
He advised the officers to go through the Election handbooks for acquiring proper knowledge about the poll process. He said that all facilities and proper support from the district administration will be provided to Returning and Assistant Returning Officers.
Later, the DEO also chaired a meeting of flying squads and static surveillance teams here at Teacher Bhawan.
Addressing the teams, the DEO asked them to respond quickly on the complaints received through c- VIGIL, toll free number 1950 or police headquarters.
He also asked them to ensure proper implementation of Model Code of Conduct. He said that the teams have been constituted for enforcing MCC and keep a close watch on violations. He directed the flying squads and static surveillance teams to coordinate with each other and take prompt action against violators of MCC.

