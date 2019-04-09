DEO Jammu flags-off SVEEP train

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To spread mass awareness about the importance of exercising right to franchise, District Election Officer Ramesh Kumar on Monday flagged-off a special train under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation- ‘Himsagar Express’ from the Jammu Railway Station.

As per an official, on the occasion, the DEO said that everyone should come forward to exercise their right to vote for strengthening democracy and participate in the nation-building process.

Meanwhile the SVEEP Train was welcomed by the district administration Reasi at Railway Station Katra. Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib, Additional DC, Rajinder Sharma and other district officers received the train with DC Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla and Station Director Jammu, Chetan Taneja on the board.

A nukkad natak was also presented on the occasion to educate the people, especially women about the process of voting and the need to vote. The masses were also educated about voting on EVM-VVPAT machines which are to be used in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. A signature campaign was also organised at the venue where officers as well as common people pledged to vote by putting down their pledge with signature.

Among others present were ACD Reasi, Sunil Sharma, DPO Reasi, Parvinder Kaur and BDO Katra, Saba Noor, the official added.