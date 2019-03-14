DEO Budgam reviews arrangements for upcoming polls

March 14, 2019 |

District Election Officer (DEO Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired a meeting of revenue and police officers to take stock of the security arrangements to be put in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections- 2019.

The meeting took polling station wise security review for the smooth and fair conduct of polls. The DEO stressed on foolproof security arrangements and instructed civil and police officers to work in synergy and ensure strict adherence to Model Code of Conduct.

The meeting was attended by ADC Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani (Nodal Officer, Law and Order, Force Deployment), Dy. DEO, Nuzhat Qurashi (Nodal Officer Election Planning and DEMP), DIO, Showkat Hussain Ganie, (Nodal Officer, Media Communications and MCMC), Tehsildars, Dy. SP Headquarter and SDPOs.