DEO Baramulla reviews Poll arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsBaramulla, Nov 18:
District Election Officer Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash Sunday chaired a meeting at Dak Bungalow to assess the arrangements put in place for the smooth and impartial conduct of Panchayat Polls to be held in phase-II November 20.
Addressing officers of various departments related with election process, according to the spokesperson the DEO stressed putting all necessary arrangements including deployment of polling staff, transportation of polling material, heating and lighting arrangements and security arrangements at the polling stations.
Emphasizing upon the officers for maintaining close coordination, the DEO stressed for working with added synergy and enthusiasm so that the election for phase-II is also conducted in a hassle-free environment. He also issued directions for the early deployment of polling staff and material at the respective polling stations so that polling staff may not face any inconvenience.
Meanwhile, the DEO was briefed that in the second phase, polling is scheduled in 02 blocks in which 16 candidates for 07 Sarpanch Halqas are in fray. He was also informed that 65 polling stations have been established wherein about 11,128 eligible voters will cast their votes.
Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla Mir Imtiyaz Hussain, ADC Farooq Ahmad Baba, District Panchayat Officer, Observers, Micro Observers, ROs, AEROs, and various other concerned officials were also present in the meeting