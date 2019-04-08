DEO Baramulla inspects various Polling stations, reviews arrangements

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With an aim to ensure successful holding of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, District Election Officer, Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo Sunday inspected several polling stations to review the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of Lok- Sabha Elections 2019, scheduled on April 11 in Baramulla Constituency.

The official spokesperson said Itoo was accompanied by concerned AROs and other Nodal Officers of the district.

Highlighting the importance of communication and transportation plans, the DEO passed necessary directions for completing their formalities well in advance.

Focusing on the poll day arrangements, DEO reviews facilities which included the availability of water, electricity, furniture, accommodation for polling staff besides, facilities for specially-abled voters.

He exhorted for facilitating every basic amenity so that voters, as well as polling staff, may not face any kind of inconvenience.

Earlier, the DEO inspects the strong rooms where EVM and VVPAT machines have been kept, to get the appraisal of the same. He stressed for expediting the deployment of machines at the requisite polling booths for which he directed to mobilize the necessary manpower so that the process is completed well in advance.

