About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DEO Bandipora suspends poll presiding officer for violating norms

Published at October 08, 2018 11:34 AM 0Comment(s)1227views


DEO Bandipora suspends poll presiding officer for violating norms

MT Rasool

Bandipora

Bandipora, District Election Officer Shahid Iqbal Chowdery today suspended a poll presiding officer who was found violating norms during the ongoing ULB elections here in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

According to officials the presiding officer was suspended for allowing a woman to accompany a voter up to the voting compartment in Kaloosa area of Bandipora district.

An official said that the presiding officer was suspended for violating the norms.

Shahid Iqbal said that the concerned presiding officer has been suspended and polling officer at higher secondary school Kaloosa has been appointed as presiding officer of the concerned polling station.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top