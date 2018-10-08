DEO Bandipora suspends poll presiding officer for violating norms

MT RasoolBandipora
Bandipora, District Election Officer Shahid Iqbal Chowdery today suspended a poll presiding officer who was found violating norms during the ongoing ULB elections here in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
According to officials the presiding officer was suspended for allowing a woman to accompany a voter up to the voting compartment in Kaloosa area of Bandipora district.
An official said that the presiding officer was suspended for violating the norms.
Shahid Iqbal said that the concerned presiding officer has been suspended and polling officer at higher secondary school Kaloosa has been appointed as presiding officer of the concerned polling station.