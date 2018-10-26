DEO Anantnag reviews preparedness

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag, Oct 25:
The District Election Officer Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik, reviewed the preparedness for the forthcoming Panchayat Elections 2018 in a meeting of the Nodal Officers, here today, at DakBungalow, Anantnag.
In the meeting, the Nodal Officers for Modal Code of Conduct, manpower management, expenditure, trainings, communication, transportation, media management and other related were directed about the smooth conduct of Panchayat Election 2018 in the district.
Various aspects pertaining to the elections viz; printing of ballot papers, proper segregation of ballot papers, material management, staff management, contingency plan, construction of temporary sheds, smooth flow of information, logistic support, security arrangements, and other related issues were discussed in the meeting.
The DEO stressed upon the officers to work in coordination and synergy to ensure free and fair conduct of elections. He emphasized upon the officers to remain stationed in the offices and acquaint themselves with the manuals and guidelines of the Election Commission of India
Besides the Nodal Officers, the meeting was attended by ADCs of Anantnag, ACD Anantnag, JD Education South Kashmir, General Manager DIC Anantnag, Dy. District Election Officer Anantnag, Addl. SP Anantnag, SDMs of Pahalgam, Kokernag, Bijbehara, Dooru, DPO Anantnag and All the Block Development Officers of the district.