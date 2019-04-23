Denying healthcare to Malik sheer discrimination: Sagar

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘If terror accused Pragya Thakur can be granted bail, why not Malik’

National Conference Monday impressed on Government of India (GoI) to ensure proper health care to JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik on humanitarian grounds, saying that there is no justification in denying him required health care.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar while expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of the incarcerated JKLF chairman, said, “There are certain unbridgeable rights conferred upon all the citizen of India, the same should not be denied to him. Reports of his worsening situation are of grave concern. I urge the GOI to move Yasin Malik to AIIMS or any other better health facility.”

He said that if a terror accused like Pragya Thakur can be granted bail on medical grounds why Yasin Malik cannot be granted bail on the same ground. “Law will take its own course, given that his condition as per news reports is very critical. GOI should not discriminate on this issue,” adding, “If a terror accused Pragya Thakur can have bail on health grounds and use her freedom to canvas for Lok Sabha elections, why cannot Yasin Malik have it on genuine grounds.”

He further said it does not behove a democratic country like India to use discriminatory approach.