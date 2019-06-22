Denying Geelani entry to book fair amounts to Govt’s frustration: PDP

June 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the action of Government by disallowing Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani to participate in Urdu Book fair at Kashmir University today.

In a statement, PDP leader Engineer Nazir Yatoo said denying Geelani entry to Kashmir University for a literary event amounts to frustration of Governor administration.

“Authorities on Friday morning disallowed Syed Ali Geelani from reaching the Kashmir University to participate in an Urdu Book fair function. The forces present outside Geelani’s residence didn’t allow him to move towards KU. This is a highly condemnable incident,” said Engineer Yatoo.

Geelani had accepted the invitation of Kashmir University students for Urdu Book Fair program. He was scheduled to leave his residence at 10 am on Friday but was disallowed by the government forces.