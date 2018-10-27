Dental surgeons hold on to deputations beyond terms

Officials smell rat as docs given administrative posts, demand probe
Will resolve issue soon: Atal Dullo
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 26:
At least 12 dental surgeons, who were taken on deputation to Government Dental College (GDC) Srinagar from Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) continue to hold on to their deputations beyond terms.
An official in GDC, Srinagar told Rising Kashmir that the dental surgeons are enjoying overstay for nearly two decades which is a violation of norms. He said the ‘blue-eyed’ doctors have been given administrative and academic posts.
“One among them has been given post of senior administrator who is there for the past 20 years. Another one has been made a tutor in community dentistry,” the source said.
He said a dental surgeon is holding the charge of a store office and another one as purchase officer which is also against the norms.
“They were supposed to be there for a maximum period of three years. It does not have to exceed more than three years according to DHSK guidelines,” he said.
Official sources informed that the principal of the college is retaining them for his own interest and is “hand in glove” with the dental surgeons and DHSK officials.
“Even if DHSK officials seek to get back the doctors, it is in the garb of nepotism and favoritism by the authorities that dental surgeons stay there,” he said.
Under the same guidelines in Government Dental College, Jammu there are dental surgeons who are MDS candidates but in GDC Srinagar MDS candidates are not being preferred.
“Here one BDS candidate is a tutor in community dentistry which nominally goes to the person who is MDS,” he said. “One dental surgeon happens to be daughter of a former bureaucrat.”
The hospital employees have voiced their concern over long stay of dental surgeons and accused the college authorities of resorting to nepotism.
The dental surgeons are supposed to serve at peripheries but are ‘enjoying the support of senior administrators affecting patient care at their actual places of postings.’
An official in health department said deputation is done for a reason. “I don’t think there is a reason to post them in dental college at a time when patients at peripheries are suffering for want of oral health care,” he said.
Officials at DHSK said they raised the issue from time to time but that was halted by the senior administrators. “We have deputation of around 200 doctors in GMC but they have not been taken back,” they said.
Principal Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, vowed to resolve the issue. “The issue has come to our notice. We are going to resolve the issue very soon,” he said.
